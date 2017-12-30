‘Black Mirror’ Hid A Couple A-List Cameos Aboard The ‘USS Callister’

Netflix

This post contains light spoilers for the Black Mirror episode, ‘USS Callister.’

The latest season of Black Mirror has hit Netflix, and like previous offerings, there is one episode of the bunch that is dominating the conversation (like last season’s uncharacteristically hopeful ‘San Junipero’). Season four‘s standout is the Star Trek parody ‘USS Callister,’ which shines a light on the toxic side of nerd culture while also be a rather thrilling space opera in and of itself. Starring Jesse Plemons, Jimmy Simpson, Michaela Coel, and Christina Milioti, ‘U.S.S. Callister’ will challenge even the most die hard Star Trek fans to engage in a little self-reflection.

On top of it being an engrossing episode of television, ‘USS Callister’ also has some hidden cameos for the most eagle-eyed (and eared) viewers, because there are few things nerds love more than Easter Eggs. Plemons, who will be familiar to many after appearing on Breaking Bad and Fargo, stars in the episode, and he brought some of his connections with him.

Kirsten Dunst, Plemon’s co-star on Fargo and eventual fiancee, can be seen briefly at the real-life Callister tech company, the inspiration for Plemon’s ship in his Space Fleet simulation. The second cameo belongs to Plemon’s Break Bad compatriot, Aaron Paul, but unfortunately, Jesse Pinkman is not seen but heard. After Milioti’s crew takes command of the USS Callister and reach the open internet, they get harangued by Paul’s distinctive voice, and while the cameo is extremely low-key, he does get the final joke of the episode.

So, as you ring in the new year with a side of technological panic, be sure to keep your eyes and ears open.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Entertainment Weekly)