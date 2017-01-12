Other shows have referenced, to quote It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, “the orange one,” but no scripted series has addressed President Donald Trump as directly as last night’s extraordinary black-ish, “Lemon.” The Emmy-nominated ABC sitcom, created by Kenya Barris, has stealthily become one of the best comedies on network television, especially when it has something to say, like in season two’s “Hope.” That episode was set almost entirely in the Johnson’s living room, where they discussed police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement — “Lemon,” meanwhile, took place in Dre’s workplace; everyone involved voted for Hillary Clinton, except “resident white woman” Lucy.
When her co-workers demand an explanation for why she supported the “orange p*ssy-grabber,” Lucy explains, “I’m not some crazy right-wing nut you guys. I voted for Obama, twice. I even got my Republican parents to vote for him. He felt different. I believed he was gonna change stuff. But it’s eight years later. My dad’s still out of work. My hometown’s about to go under. And Hillary comes out saying she’s basically going to keep everything the same. I’m sorry, but that doesn’t work for me and my family.” It’s a perspective that you don’t get from Twitter egg avatars — a vote for Trump isn’t always a vote for racism. People have their reasons for backing Trump or Clinton and, “Lemon” argues, maybe if we listened to what those reasons are, instead of yelling at each other, there wouldn’t be such a toxic us vs. them mentality.
Through most of the discussion, the typically-outspoken Andre is unusually quiet, at least until Leslie asks him if he cares about this country. That’s when he launches into a monologue, set to Nina Simone’s “Strange Fruit,” that’s as heartfelt and passionate as it is emotionally complicated. Here it is, in full.
I like what the Lucy character said, because you rarely, if ever, get that angle portrayed on the news. When people ask “How and why” I think you can point to the Midwest and people like “Lucy” and realize thats how so many people looked past Trump’s issues and made their choice. I 100% could not do what they did, but I can better understand that point of view compared to the “Fuck you snowflake! We won.” point of view you find so often. I would love for people like Lucy to get what they want, but also make sure the progress our country made continue. I wish we could get both. It was a well put together episode, in my opinion.
