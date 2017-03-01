NBC/Broadway Video

Potentially devastating news for fans of misinformed and confused characters popping up at the Weekend Update desk. Bobby Moynihan appears to be preparing for life after SNL. (Yes, we realize Cecily Strong would also qualify for that calling card.)

Yes, the ol’ Drunk Uncle conjurer has something relatively time-consuming booked for the future. Variety reports that Moynihan has signed on for a lead role in a new CBS comedy. If the show gets picked up that seems to put the brakes on the nine season vet sticking with Saturday Night Live.

So what exactly is Moynihan hopping aboard? Here’s how Variety sums up the concept-driven single camera offering:

“Me, Myself and I” examines one man’s life over 50 years. The show will focus on three distinct periods in his life: as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day, and a 65-year-old in 2042 — Moynihan will play the present day man, Alex Riley, a lifelong inventor who is always trying to glimpse into the future, but to get over his current case of inventor’s block, Alex must instead look to his past.

To those of you predicting time travel would continue to replace true crime in the TV trend power rankings, kudos! To those of us guessing improv jazz dramas, try again next season.

Moynihan saying goodbye to SNL doesn’t seem like that shocking of a possibility. Like former cast members Taran Killam and Jay Pharoah, Moynihan is part of SNL‘s newest old guard and does not have Kenan Thompson-esque tenure. (This is a good time to remind everyone not to take Vanessa Bayer for granted.) It feels like we’ve been seeing Moynihan less than we have in previous years, so why not explore some options? Heck, he shared in 2014 how he sees Drunk Uncle saying goodbye to SNL. It’s a bit less sweet of an ending than Stefon’s farewell.

“Drunk Uncle is the opposite of Stefon,” he explained to Time Out New York. “He’s so dark. The only way to finish it is just that he’s dead. He’s going to die on ‘Update,’ and that’s it … He’s got a do not revive thing on his bracelet. He’s just done. He’s been done forever.”

