Morgan Gets His Crazy On, And Other Takeaways From A Phenomenal Episode Of ‘The Walking Dead’

#AMC #The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
03.13.17

AMC

After enduring eight of the bleakest, most miserable episodes of the series run of The Walking Dead, the back half of the seventh season has pivoted, offering maybe the best five-episode stretch of the series since season five. Since February, The Walking Dead has reemerged with a new sense of hope, a livelier fighting spirit, a sense of humor, and a newfound fondness for its characters. Viewers understood the trajectory of this season’s arc — Rick would build alliances as it worked its way toward a war against Negan — but showrunner Scott Gimple has been careful to build those stories around his characters, whether it is Eugene getting another chance to remake himself into the man he wants others to see him as, or Rick and Michonne bonding and falling further in love while collecting an arsenal.

This week’s episode returns to a familiar theme for The Walking Dead, exploring how its characters contend with grief in their own distinct ways. Morgan and Carol, who have both been shaped by the devastating losses of their children, had those old wounds ripped open this week, and we witnessed once again how their grief drives them both forward and backward.

The Man with the Plan

AMC

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#The Walking Dead
TAGSAMCThe Walking Dead
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP