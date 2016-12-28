Rest In Peace Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher Recorded Two New ‘Family Guy’ Appearances Before She Passed Away

12.28.16 1 day ago

FOX

Following the death of Carrie Fisher on Tuesday, a seemingly endless outpouring of love (and charitable donations) from friends and fans alike has overwhelmed the Internet positivity. So too has news from various studios and colleagues regarding the acting work Fisher was participating in — even in her final weeks and days. (For example, the 60-year-old performer had already completed her scenes as General Leia Organa in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode VIII.) This includes her most recent collaboration with creator Seth MacFarlane’s Family Guy, which Fisher has been a part of off and on since 2005.

Variety confirmed Fisher had completed voice work for two upcoming episodes of the animated comedy on Fox, though neither the extent of her involvement nor the episodes’ premiere dates were revealed. For 20 episodes dating back to 2005 she portrayed Angela, Peter Griffin’s supervisor at the brewery where he works. Although she was often cold towards Peter, Angela occasionally sexually harassed her employee and tried to make him do uncomfortable or immoral things.

In a tweet posted following the initial reports of Fisher’s passing, Family Guy‘s MacFarlane described her as “smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around.” He added that the show “will miss her immensely.”

(Via Variety)

