AMC

There have been two characters on The Walking Dead, so far, who have been pregnant: Lori, who gave birth to Shane’s daughter, Judith; and Maggie, who is currently pregnant with Glenn’s child on the series. Ironically, there have also now been three actresses on the series who were pregnant while shooting The Walking Dead but whose characters were not pregnant in the series. Back in 2015, Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Sasha, gave birth to a baby boy, and Alanna Masterson — who plays Tara Chambler — was also pregnant. In fact, Masterson’s character exited in the 12th episode of the sixth season and didn’t reappear again until the sixth episode of the seventh season.

The Walking Dead, however, must go on, and the show has been remarkably good at keeping pregnancies quiet. The actresses deserve their privacy, and — as with any job — they ought to be able to continue working as long as they’d like. That means that the series often has to find clever ways to hide pregnancies from the cameras. They found some amusing ways to do so with Sasha and Tara, and little did we know that the series did the same with Christian Serratos’ character, Rosita, during the eighth season.

When Rosita was introduced to The Walking Dead, her character — like her comic counterpart — was well known for wearing midriffs.

AMC

That changed, of course, when Rosita was pregnant. She gave birth sometime in late March or early April of this year, which means she was well along at the end of season seven. It would explain why she switched from midriffs to baggy shirts in season seven.