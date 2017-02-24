Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fresh on the heels of Conan Without Borders: Berlin‘s success, late night comedian Conan O’Brien will soon be taking his show to Mexico. Along with former Mexican President Vincente Fox, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Diego Luna, and the show’s self-proclaimed “Goodwill Ambassadors of Stupidity,” the talk show host and his longtime sidekick, Andy Richter hope to shed a comedic light on an otherwise troublesome political situation, one currently being made more troublesome by Donald Trump. Hence the first preview of Conan: Made In Mexico, in which O’Brien tries — and spectacularly fails — to convince random passersby in Mexico City to donate to the wall’s cause.

“Presidente Trump wants to build a wall, and he would like Mexico to pay for it,” O’Brien tells an attentive group of Mexicans in a city square. “Would you like to make a donation? Do you have any… Would you like to put a… ?” Throughout the bit, the Conan host uses a small piggy bank prop designed to resemble a brick wall, complete with the words “PARA EL MURO” (“for the wall”) scrawled across it in black, all-caps lettering. Needless to say, no one needled by O’Brien is interested in putting actual money in the prop, though love, laughs and the occasional middle finger do get offered.

Conan: Made In Mexico airs Wednesday, March 1st at 10 p.m. ET on TBS.