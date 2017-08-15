HBO

Here’s the plan, if I understand the most recent episode of Game of Thrones correctly. Jon Snow and his crew of bearded misfits — the fuzzy Avengers, if you will — are headed out into the great snowy unknown with the goal of kidnapping one White Walker from the army of marching ice zombies, facing odds that work out to something like seven versus a few thousand, rounded up or down depending on how many normal people soulless 20-foot giant zombies are worth. Then they will bring that White Walker to Cersei in King’s Landing in the hopes it will convince the notoriously cynical and manipulative queen to abandon her plans to defend her throne — like three days after Daenerys roasted a huge chunk of her army and a lord who recently swore his loyalty — and turn over her forces to help them. Then, assuming both of those steps work, they’re all going to line up and head out to face the Night King as one unit, and then work out the battle for control of Westeros later.

All of which, I mean, okay? It certainly is… a plan. Yup, definitely a plan. Not necessarily a good plan. It is an incredibly dangerous and complicated plan, and I haven’t figured out which of its steps is a bigger longshot, which is really saying something because one step involves kidnapping a dang zombie.You could even go so far as to call all of this a bad plan. But it is definitely a plan. Gotta give them that. Here’s another plan, though.

Just use the dragons.

It’s pretty simple, in theory. Take the three dragons out beyond the wall, roast the Walkers with fire (or rain down dragonglass spears on them from the sky, if fire won’t work), then swoop back through King’s Landing and take the throne. I know Daenerys doesn’t want to torch the entire city, probably, but I don’t think she’d even have to. Word is probably spreading mighty quickly about what happened on that battlefield. She could conceivably land all three dragons in the center of town and take over through sheer intimidation. Cersei wouldn’t like it, and would pitch and unbelievable fit, but there’s not much she can do about it without an army behind her. We saw how loyal the army was after Randyll and Dickon got executed via inferno. And who could blame them? Would you want to cross anything that is capable of this?