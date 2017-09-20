Warner Bros.

Who watches the Watchmen? HBO is hoping the answer is you and millions of other premium cable viewers.

Home Box Office has greenlit a TV take on Alan Moore’s acclaimed graphic novel Watchmen. (No, Zack Snyder is not involved.) Damon Lindelof, who comes fresh off HBO’s The Leftovers, is guiding the series which is destined to come under as much scrutiny (if not possibly more) as the cinematic version. Moving ahead with the project shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise considering we noted yesterday about Lindelof signalling that work has already begun on Watchmen.

If Lindelof and HBO play things right they could have a Game of Thrones level phenomenon on their hands. That’s something networks and services are hungry for right now. Heck, Amazon is flat out hunting for a mega-hit with global appeal. For those unfamiliar with the dark, politically-charged comic, here’s a bluffer’s guide on what you’re getting into.

It all begins with the paranoid delusions of a half-insane hero called Rorschach. But is Rorschach really insane or has he in fact uncovered a plot to murder super-heroes and, even worse, millions of innocent civilians? On the run from the law, Rorschach reunites with his former teammates in a desperate attempt to save the world and their lives, but what they uncover will shock them to their very core and change the face of the planet!

Lindelof taking the reins of an acclaimed comic on a prestige-minded outlet is a scenario that should inspire confidence. Plus, with programs like Legion and Jessica Jones earning critical acclaim, audiences have never been more receptive to challenging and disturbing storytelling under the “comics” umbrella. Even if it’s not your cup of tea, aren’t you curious what Dr. Manhattan is going to look like in TV form? Also, will there be a giant blue weiner viewer advisory beforehand? I wanna know!

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)