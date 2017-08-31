Getty Image / HBO

Adult Swim’s quick jab at Game Of Thrones following Sunday’s finale likely would’ve went unnoticed had it followed any of the other shows on the network schedule. But whoever controls the classic bumpers that they’ve been using for a decade decided to stick it after the latest episode of Rick And Morty, meaning people noticed. That also means they went to social media and the snowball started to grow, with many thinking Justin Roiland, Dan Harmon, or someone else on the show was connected to it.

That was not the case and the show’s official Twitter sent out a message denying any involvement — but also asking for the thinkpieces to end — followed by a message from Justin Roiland that said the same. Both were simple responses to the bumper, leaving Dan Harmon the only one missing due to his self-imposed Twitter hiatus. Luckily, it doesn’t seem like he’s left Instagram behind and he provided his own take on the situation. Not constrained by the 140 characters, he lets a note roll out that seems to carry a little more anger at the situation.

Harmon refers to the joke as “tragically tacky,” but he wanted to wait until he had a very good response before actually throwing it out to the world. Then after some thinking, that went out the window and the Community creator let off some steam: