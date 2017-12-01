Although Dan Harmon has had some creatively volatile moments, he is largely acknowledged to be a Good Dude. The creator of Community, Rick And Morty, and the podcast Harmontown was recently contacted by a fan on Twitter who asked him for advice on coping with depression.
While many would have simply ignored the request or fired off a quick tweet about “moving forward” or “self-care,” Harmon’s response was lengthy and quite insightful.
The excellent response drew tons of positive feedback from other users. Sometimes, the simple act of being vulnerable with others, even if it’s just online, can be beneficial.
