Darrell Hammond Opens Up About The Heartbreak Of Losing His Trump Role To Alec Baldwin On ‘SNL’

09.30.17 44 mins ago

NBC

When Alec Baldwin started playing Donald Trump on SNL, he came aboard and took the role over for longtime performer Darrell Hammond. It was a decision that has worked for the show, helping it to crack its long Emmy drought in the variety category and bringing it attention that it hasn’t seen in years. It even made it a national discussion once the president addressed it via his Twitter account.

For Hammond, he’s come to grips with the decision and not having to play Trump ever again thanks to the current environment. But when it came down, he was less than thrilled. According to an insightful and emotional profile in The Washington Post, Hammond actually broke down when he learned Alec Baldwin would be taking over:

“I needed another force, on an acting level, to have the power that Trump was embodying then,” Michaels says. “The Darrell Trump . . . it wasn’t the Trump that had gotten darker. It was the Trump from ‘The Apprentice.’ ”

Hammond did not take the news well. It was all his girlfriend could do to get him back to his apartment.

“I just started crying,” he says. “In front of everyone. I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock, and I stayed in shock for a long time. Everything wiped out. The brand, me, what I do. Corporate appearances canceled. It was a hell of a shock, and all of it was apparent to me in one breath. That ends me.”

