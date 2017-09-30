NBC

When Alec Baldwin started playing Donald Trump on SNL, he came aboard and took the role over for longtime performer Darrell Hammond. It was a decision that has worked for the show, helping it to crack its long Emmy drought in the variety category and bringing it attention that it hasn’t seen in years. It even made it a national discussion once the president addressed it via his Twitter account.

For Hammond, he’s come to grips with the decision and not having to play Trump ever again thanks to the current environment. But when it came down, he was less than thrilled. According to an insightful and emotional profile in The Washington Post, Hammond actually broke down when he learned Alec Baldwin would be taking over: