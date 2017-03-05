AMC

Through nearly seven season of The Walking Dead, we have still yet to see Norman Reedus’ character, Daryl Dixon, embark on a romantic relationship. There has been a lot of speculation and hope that Daryl would eventually hook up with Carol, and we may have seen an inkling of that prospect two weeks ago during a heartfelt Daryl and Carol reunion.

In the midst of a European tour in support of The Walking Dead, Reedus recently spoke of that possibility with UK Express, saying that there is a “spark” of something between them.

“There’s a definitely a spark of a relationship there. I can’t tell you other stuff or if it’s going to happen or if it has already happened though.”

There wouldn’t be a “spark” if it weren’t going to be a fire, right?

In either case, the Daryl or Carol question was nearly moot, as Daryl relayed to another British paper, The Daily Mirror, this week. As longtime followers of the series may recall, rumors that Daryl could be gay surfaced in 2013 and 2014, and it’s long been a possibility for the series. In fact, two years ago, Norman Reedus told Conan O’Brien that , if he were gay, he would “rock that story[line].”