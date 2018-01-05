Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’ve known for awhile that David Letterman, who retired as the Late Show host in 2015, was making his return to television sometime in 2018 with a Netflix talk show. We just didn’t know when it would premiere, or even what it was called. Turns out, it’s out next week! The streaming service announced on Friday that My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will debut on January 12, with the first of six 60-minute episodes that will air monthly. He’s got a pretty good guest, too. You might have heard of him.

Dave’s lineup of influential guests includes George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, Howard Stern, and President Barack Obama. President Barack Obama will be Letterman’s first guest on January 12 and the interview will serve as Obama’s first television talk show appearance since leaving office.

According to Netflix, each episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is “centered around one extraordinary figure whom Dave finds fascinating. In interviews that take place both inside and outside a studio setting, the conversations are intimate, in-depth, and far-reaching, with the levity and humor Dave’s fans know and love. Field segments will bring Dave to locations far and wide, expressing his curiosity and desire to dig deeper on a specific topic related to the iconic guest featured in the episode.” President Obama is a solid get, but give the people what they want, Dave: more Norm Macdonald.