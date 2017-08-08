David Letterman Will Make His Return To Television With A Netflix Talk Show Series In 2018

08.08.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

David Letterman retired from a 33-year career in television over two years ago, yet the “last giant of late night” can’t seem to shake his beloved profession. Between frequent public appearances during which he interviews the likes of Sen. Al Franken (D-Minnesota), and occasional conversations with people like friend and comic Norm Macdonald, he remains in the spotlight more often than most of fellow retirees. Then again, Letterman did spend most of his time talking to people on Late Night and The Late Show, so maybe he’s itching for more dialogue. Maybe this is why he decided to do a new talk show for Netflix.

According to a Netflix press release, the untitled, six-episode series will feature “in-depth conversations with extraordinary people” and “in-the-field segments” detailing topics that attract Letterman’s “curiosity and humor.” All six episodes will be at least an hour in length, and they will all feature a single guest engaging in a long-form conversation with the host. In a way, it sounds like Letterman is emulating Norm Macdonald Live, on which he recently appeared while claiming he didn’t want to do it again.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman explained. “Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.” All joking aside, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos couldn’t get over how much of a “thrill” it was to meet the late night legend, let alone be working with him. “David Letterman is a true television icon, and I can’t wait to see him out in the wild, out from behind the desk and interviewing the people he finds most interesting. We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard.”

Aside from Letterman’s Worldwide Pants production company, RadicalMedia — the group behind such Netflix stalwarts as What Happened, Miss Simone? and Oh Hello! on Broadway — is producing the untitled endeavor. The new talk show series is slated to premiere sometime in 2018.

