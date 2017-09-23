"It's better to burn out than fade away" – Rip Kurt Cobain… Last day to get a ticket for the bunker tour tomorrow in Linz. See link in my profile for shop. www.lushsux.com @mural_harbor A post shared by lushsux (@lushsux) on Sep 21, 2017 at 12:21am PDT

It’s pretty easy to confuse David Spade and Kurt Cobain. After all, they were both blonde scamps that’d pop by MTV every now and again. A meme designed to infuriate ’90s purists combined the two pop culture figures into one maddening swirl has now been transformed into an enormo-mural for all to see.

The gag is that Kurt Cobain and a goateed David Spade are similar looking enough to troll Nirvana fans. The quote’s a lift of Cobain’s Neil Young reference from his suicide note. Naturally, things have evolved from just being an image passed about online to a Lushsux mural done up in Linz, Austroa. It didn’t take long for the weird faux-tribute to grab a lot of attention.

