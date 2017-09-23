Everyone Is Sending David Spade Pictures Of A Mural Featuring Him, Probably Because It’s One Of The Greatest Things Ever

09.23.17 31 mins ago

It’s pretty easy to confuse David Spade and Kurt Cobain. After all, they were both blonde scamps that’d pop by MTV every now and again. A meme designed to infuriate ’90s purists combined the two pop culture figures into one maddening swirl has now been transformed into an enormo-mural for all to see.

The gag is that Kurt Cobain and a goateed David Spade are similar looking enough to troll Nirvana fans. The quote’s a lift of Cobain’s Neil Young reference from his suicide note. Naturally, things have evolved from just being an image passed about online to a Lushsux mural done up in Linz, Austroa. It didn’t take long for the weird faux-tribute to grab a lot of attention.

