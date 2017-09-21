The ‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ Trailer Offers Fans A First Look At The Monumental Netflix Special

#Stand-Up #Comedy #Streaming #Tracy Morgan #Dave Chappelle #Netflix
News & Culture Writer
09.21.17

Nearly a month after Netflix first teased stand-up fans about its upcoming Def Comedy Jam 25 special, the streaming giant has released the first trailer for the new hour. Set to stream on September 26th, Def Comedy Jam 25 “celebrates the impact and legacy of the long-running comedy series with surprise guests, tributes and performances in a can’t-miss evening of unbelievably funny and raw moments.” None of this would be possible without Russell Simmons, the pioneering entertainment entrepreneur who first blessed the comedy world with the original Def Comedy Jam series on HBO. He serves as the new special’s executive producer.

Yet the names that are sure to attract the most attention are those listed on the special’s talent roster. Martin Lawrence, Cedric The Entertainer, Dave Chappelle, Monique, Mike Epps, Adele Givens, JB Smoove, D.L. Hughley, Tracy Morgan and Sheryl Underwood — whom “the iconic show that made giants out of” — will all feature. That, and so much more:

Talent coming to Netflix to celebrate Def Comedy Jam 25 include Bill Bellamy, Cedric the Entertainer, Dave Chappelle, Mike Epps, Adele Givens, Eddie Griffin, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Kid Capri, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, Craig Robinson, JB Smoove, Sommore, Joe Torry, Sheryl Underwood and Katt Williams.

Def Comedy Jam 25 debuts Tuesday, September 26th only on Netflix.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stand-Up#Comedy#Streaming#Tracy Morgan#Dave Chappelle#Netflix
TAGScomedycomedy nowDAVE CHAPPELLEDef Comedy JamNETFLIXSTAND-UPstreamingtracy morgan

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP