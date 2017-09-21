Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nearly a month after Netflix first teased stand-up fans about its upcoming Def Comedy Jam 25 special, the streaming giant has released the first trailer for the new hour. Set to stream on September 26th, Def Comedy Jam 25 “celebrates the impact and legacy of the long-running comedy series with surprise guests, tributes and performances in a can’t-miss evening of unbelievably funny and raw moments.” None of this would be possible without Russell Simmons, the pioneering entertainment entrepreneur who first blessed the comedy world with the original Def Comedy Jam series on HBO. He serves as the new special’s executive producer.

Talent coming to Netflix to celebrate Def Comedy Jam 25 include Bill Bellamy, Cedric the Entertainer, Dave Chappelle, Mike Epps, Adele Givens, Eddie Griffin, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Kid Capri, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, Craig Robinson, JB Smoove, Sommore, Joe Torry, Sheryl Underwood and Katt Williams.

Def Comedy Jam 25 debuts Tuesday, September 26th only on Netflix.