The ‘Defenders’ Teaser Had A Huge Easter Egg Hidden In Plain Sight

Marvel/Netflix

Netflix may have posted (and then quickly pulled) the first teaser for The Defenders, but this is the internet. It collects, dissects, and catalogs at shocking speed. And before the teaser was pulled, somebody had already noted down the IP address in the upper left-hand corner. Turns out, it leads to the under-construction website of the New York Bulletin, Karen Page’s current employer, and a site packed full of Easter eggs and intriguing questions. Spoilers for the previous Netflix series are below, fair warning.