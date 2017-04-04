Guess What These 'Luke Cage' Episodes Are Named After

‘The Defenders’ Unite In An Unexpected First Teaser [UPDATED]

#Marvel
04.04.17 51 mins ago 5 Comments

netflix

[UPDATE: Netflix has pulled the teaser, but of course it escaped to the wider internet]

Ever since it’s was announced, everyone’s been wondering: When will we finally see the Defenders? Well, a new Netflix teaser finally unites the team, in a rather unexpected context.

As you can see above, it’s shot in the style of an elevator security camera, specifically one at Midland Circle. If that sounds familiar, it’s turned up before: In the second season of Daredevil, he and Elektra broke into the construction site and found a big ol’ hole there, dug, you might remember, by the Hand. Just what this hole is, and what the Hand is up to snapping up real estate in New York in the first place, has remained an open question across all the Marvel shows, and it appears we’ll finally get an answer in this series.

As for the teaser itself, it has a few points of interest. One, Matt Murdock is without his fancy suit and back to using a scarf to protect his identity. For another, Iron Fist seems exhausted, possibly because, let’s face it, he’s the least effective fighter out of the four. And finally, after Jessica smashes the camera, the footage stops at 8:18:20:17. If you’re curious? August 18, 2017 is indeed a Friday. We’ll see if that’s the release date soon enough.

netflix

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSMarvelNETFLIXstreamingteasersTHE DEFENDERS
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP