AMC

“There’s a left-hand turn that really focuses things up in a very different and weird way,” Scott Gimple said of this season of The Walking Dead back in October. He didn’t give us any indication of what that might mean, but we theorized that the point of view could shift from that of the Alexandrians to that of Negan. We predicted that the series could step back into the events of the pilot episode and show us what was happening with the Saviors before Rick and Co. arrived with a horde of zombies.

That’s exactly what happens in this week’s episode, “The Big Scary U,” which more or less kicks off with the meeting Negan had been attending when Rick arrived with his battalion of soldiers in the pilot. The reason the point of view would need to change, we surmised, is because it would become necessary for the series moving ahead to make Negan a more likable character. Why? Because at some point, Rick is going to be faced with a big decision where it concerns Negan: To kill or not to kill. “May my mercy prevail over my wrath.”

For there to be any suspense or tension about that decision, it’s important to create some empathy for Negan. “The Big Scary U” is the starting point for that journey. It’s the Negan rehabilitation hour. However, it’s not designed to make us like him, or to see him as anything other than an “asshole,” as Gabriel calls him in the episode. It is, however, designed to ensure that we understand why Negan is an “asshole” and why Negan believes Rick is an even more dangerous asshole.

“The Big Scary U” is a huge success in that regard, and as far as character development goes, the best episode of the season (it’s no surprise that Angela Kang wrote the episode, as she is often behind many of the best character-driven episodes). It does, indeed, take us back to that backroom meeting between Negan, Dwight, Eugene, Gregory, and Simon, where Negan admits to Geofrey, “I like killing people.’ Negan doesn’t like to kill indiscriminately, however. “It’s about killing the right people. You kill the right people at the right time [in the wrongest way possible] and everything falls into place.”