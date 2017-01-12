FX Is About To Get Seriously Into The Donald Glover Business

Getty Image

The wins keep rolling in for Donald Glover.

Fresh off his big score at Sunday’s Golden Globes, Glover and FX Productions (FXP) have inked an overall production deal for the talented young multihyphenate to develop new TV series for FX Networks and other networks and streaming services. He will also continue leading his hit show Atlanta.

“Donald is a remarkable artist, effortlessly shifting from actor to writer, producer, director and musician to create one amazing project after another,” said Nick Grad, president of Original Programming for FX. “Atlanta was just the beginning, the breakout comedy of the year and a series revered as much for its originality as its honest look at the experience of being aspiring, young and black in that legendary city. We’re proud to partner with Donald in an overall deal that will allow him to continue turning his creative vision into incredible television.”

His latest accomplishment is just another landmark in Glover’s ascension as a multi-talented entertainer. He won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Comedy for his portrayal of Atlanta‘s lead character, Earnest “Earn” Marks. The show itself took home the award for Best TV Series Comedy or Musical. In its first season, Atlanta topped the Uproxx Critics’ Poll and ended up being FX’s highest-rated comedy ever. The only downside came via a late addition to the release noting that, due to Glover’s schedule, Atlanta would not return until 2018.