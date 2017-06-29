Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The world’s biggest fan of the television show Ballers, United States Senator Elizabeth Warren, appeared on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee this week to talk about the state of our nation, our hyper-partisan politics, and what people can do to fight back against corporate interests. Also, Ballers. She talked about Ballers. Again. Just like she did on Facebook when she was making a point about solidarity with the Hollywood Writers Guild and like she did on, I swear this is true, page one of her latest book. We discussed this before, at length, but it’s worth stating again: Warren loves Ballers so much. Almost as much as she hates Wall Street corruption. It is maybe the only good politics-related bit of news that has happened this year. Elizabeth Warren watches Ballers. And The Rock loves that she does.

Luv this. Thx U Senator Elizabeth Warren (and hubby Bruce) for watching our @BallersHBO. Like you, we ball hard 😉🤙🏾https://t.co/PGiy1R125L — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 7, 2017

We might all be okay after all.

Anyway, here’s what she had to say about Ballers on Full Frontal, after she told Bee that watching it is one of the things she does to unwind: “It’s actually a story about hard work. It’s a story about perseverance. It’s a story about having to reach within yourself and find something that you’re not 100% sure is there.”

Which, true. It is also, if we want to be really accurate here, sometimes a story about football players doing cocaine on yachts with topless strippers, but she’s not wrong, big picture. Ballers is all the things she says in there. Kind of. And yes, this mention of the show was a bit of a setup, as Bee brought out her old Daily Show colleague and current co-star of Ballers Rob Corddy to say hello, and then surprised a clearly delighted Warren with a cardboard cutout of The Rock. But none of that makes what she said untrue. I’m going to go ahead and post a screenshot of her book again because I feel like you didn’t believe me back when I mentioned it in the first paragraph.

It’s almost getting to the point where I feel like she’s earned an appearance on the show. You know what? I lied. She has definitely earned an appearance on the show. Let’s spitball a few options:

A cameo as herself, like for a second, just getting introduced to The Rock at a big charity fundraiser or something, like every celebrity ever on Entourage.

Boring

A three-episode arc as corrupt land developer Ronni Blades, who is trying to woo The Rock’s character into a real estate deal that could make them both rich by fleecing the state’s taxpayers out of millions

Hmm. Fun but not very on brand.

A three-episode guest arc as a senator who is very concerned with the league’s concussion issue, possibly as herself again, but preferably in character as fictional Florida Senator Denise Orlando.

Closer.

A multi-season arc as feared All-Pro Defensive tackle Percy Beretta.

Whoops, went the wrong way for a second there.

A season-long arc as the new head of the NFL Players Union, who fights for guaranteed contracts and protections from workplace abuse and also has a speedboat because this is Ballers after all, come on.

Yup, there it is.