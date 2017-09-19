HBO

The absence of Game of Thrones was felt at the 2017 Emmy Awards, not only in the near-record low ratings, but in the Outstanding Drama Series category, where The Handmaid’s Tale became the first streaming show to receive the honor. The last series other than Thrones to win Outstanding Drama: the final season of Breaking Bad, which seems like 50 years ago. But production has already begun on the eighth and final season of HBO’s mega-hit, and filming is reportedly scheduled to commence in October. No one is more thrilled about this than Emilia Clarke, but not for the reason you might expect.

For the first seven seasons of Thrones, Clarke, a natural brunette, has worn a Targaryen white-blonde wig. One of four, actually, each of which has a different name: Dany, Diva, Candice, and Blondie. But as Clarke excitedly revealed on Instagram, she’s going full Mother of Dragons for season eight.