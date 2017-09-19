Emilia Clarke Is Going Full Mother Of Dragons For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8

#Daenerys Targaryen #Emilia Clarke #Game of Thrones
Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.19.17 2 Comments

HBO

The absence of Game of Thrones was felt at the 2017 Emmy Awards, not only in the near-record low ratings, but in the Outstanding Drama Series category, where The Handmaid’s Tale became the first streaming show to receive the honor. The last series other than Thrones to win Outstanding Drama: the final season of Breaking Bad, which seems like 50 years ago. But production has already begun on the eighth and final season of HBO’s mega-hit, and filming is reportedly scheduled to commence in October. No one is more thrilled about this than Emilia Clarke, but not for the reason you might expect.

For the first seven seasons of Thrones, Clarke, a natural brunette, has worn a Targaryen white-blonde wig. One of four, actually, each of which has a different name: Dany, Diva, Candice, and Blondie. But as Clarke excitedly revealed on Instagram, she’s going full Mother of Dragons for season eight.

AAAAHHHHHHH SHHHHIIIII******
I done did it.
Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know. All hail to the magnificence of @kevalexanderhairand @candicebanks74 the genius creators of ‘KHALEESI WIG’ (and not forgetting all the hair on game of thrones for 8 glorious years) for at long last making this magical moment a reality.
#khaleesikicksoff
#gameofthrones
#cominghomeneverfeltsogood

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daenerys Targaryen#Emilia Clarke#Game of Thrones
TAGSDaenerys TargaryenEMILIA CLARKEgame of thrones

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 4 hours ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP