It’s Cookie At Bat In This Intense 90s-Kissed Super Bowl Ad For The Return Of ‘Empire’

Trending Writer
02.04.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Cookie Lyon, a baseball bat and a ’90s club classic all co-star in Empire‘s compelling Super Bowl ad showcase. There’s a chance you might have to lean on the rewind function of your DVR as a result, tomorrow.

Fox has unveiled their 30-second Empire commercial early and seeing as parties rarely flip over to the Weather Channel during Super Bowl ad breaks, what’s the harm in getting extra juice out of the early peek? Soundtracked by the Butabi-friendly Eurodance anthem “What Is Love?” from Haddaway, Taraji P. Henson’s Golden Globe earning alter-ego stalks halls with a baseball bat that has determined mementos to be the appropriate strike zone.

“You built this company on my back, And you want to erase me?’ asks Cookie as Terrence Howard’s Lucious clearly on the defensive.

A network promoting their slate of shows during the National Football League’s biggest yard exchange has become as integral to the game as crushing interceptions, celebrity performers and food deliveries that seem to only show up on 4th and Inches. 24: Legacy will get Fox’s coveted lead-out slot on Sunday with Variety reporting that APB, The Mick and Lethal Weapon are set to appear in the Super Bowl commercial rotation.

Season 3 of Empire will make its return on March 22.

TAGSCOMMERCIALSEMPIREHADDAWAYTARAJI P. HENSONTERRENCE HOWARD
Author Profile Picture
Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 5 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP