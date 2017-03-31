Let Brian And Stewie Show You How To Maximize Your Friendship

03.31.17 33 mins ago

Fox

Friendship is one of life’s greatest gifts but just like everything else worthwhile, it takes work. Sure, you may have bonded with someone over your mutual love of Stranger Things, night cheese, and your strong opinions on Jimmy Fallon, but building a lasting friendship requires more than just sharing the same likes and dislikes. The strongest friendships are built on foundations of trust, mutual respect, and, of course, love. Family Guy is already clued into this with Brian and Stewie, who have one of the best relationship dynamics on the show and one of the most enduring friendships on TV.

Sure, they may occasionally try to kill each other, but when things get real, they’re always there for each other. Over the course of the show, Brian and Stewie have built a solid, enduring friendship (despite Stewie’s many sexual advances and repeated verbal abuse). They’ve provided for us a model of true friendship and a guide for how to take your own to the next level.

TAGSBRIAN GRIFFINFAMILY GUYFriendshipSTEWIE
