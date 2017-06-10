FX

Fargo mastermind Noah Hawley has a sensible piece of advice for those of us completely absorbed by his snowdusted and seedy FX series: Savor it while you can. There’s no guarantee there’s a round 4.

Hawley chatted about the tenuous future of the star-studded program at the ATX Television Festival in Austin. (That’s a sensible place to have a public blab about that sort of thing.) The issue isn’t a lack of interest or love from his cable home, of course. It’s the issue of whether or not the executive producer and showrunner has something worthy of a fourth instalment. To be fair, he wasn’t convinced a third season of the anthology series would see the light of day either.

“I wasn’t sure if there would be a second season. I wasn’t sure if there would be a third season. At end of season 1, [FX] said, ‘If you want to leave it there [that would be fine],’” said Hawley (h/t EW). “There’s only a certain amount of storytelling you can tell in that vein. And I love telling stories in this vein, but I don’t have another one yet. So watch the 10th hour [of season 3] because it might be the last.”

With the June 21 season (series?) finale date looming in the distance like a grain elevator, Hawley acknowledges that there’s both risk and reward attached to continuing down the Fargo road.

“If an idea comes, we will do another one,” he told Variety. “I am certainly aware of the danger of overstaying your welcome or repeating yourself.”

It’s not like Hawley’s dicking around in an inflatable pool refreshing his email in his Fargo offseason. 2017 has also seen the arrival of his Marvel series Legion that has earned Fargo-level raves and featured even more boundary-bending storytelling from the former Bones writer.

(Via Entertainment Weekly & Variety)