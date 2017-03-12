FX / Gramercy

Fargo returns on April 19th, smack in the middle of a very busy month for television. We’ve gotten plenty of teases for the season up to this point, including the first look at one version of Ewan McGregor And Carrie Coon as Sheriff Gloria Burgle enjoying a fine evening at the diner. Other than that, it’s been a little bare on real meaty details and fans likely wouldn’t want it any other way.

But Noah Hawley did drop a few details about the possible Coen Brothers connections during his SXSW appearance. While joking about the abundance of Ladykillers references he’s including in season three, the very busy creator did confirm that one special Coen Brothers film will get some representation according to Indiewire: