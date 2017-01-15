SNL Musical Guests That Were Hilarious In Sketches

‘SNL’ Finds A Curse That Prince Charming Can’t Overcome

#SNL
Author Profile Picture
Trending Editor
01.15.17

The story has been told thousands of times over the years, sometimes with that Disney magic tossed in to turn it into a cash cow. But for many, the basic idea of Prince Charming rescuing the lovely princess from a curse is a timeless tale that represents true love or something along those lines. Some think love is for fools and Prince Charming is the lead fool, but that goes against popular opinion.

Now, thanks to SNL, we know that there is a slight hitch in what Prince Charming will do to rescue love from the clutches of pure evil. Actually, there are two hitches and it’s pretty clear the Prince Charming’s love is only skin deep. Toss in a few pounds on your princess, even at night, and the prince is completely turned off. Now that’s not to say he doesn’t try to work his way around the curse and make the best out of the situation, he even seems pretty cool with the princess becoming a beast. But he just can’t make the weight thing work.

Kate McKinnon plays a top notch evil sorceress here and she offers one last deal to break the spell in exchange for a sacrifice. Of course, it’s one that nobody is into making it worthless.

(Via SNL)

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSFELICITY JONESPrince CharmingSNL
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 days ago 28 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 7 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP