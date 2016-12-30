Getty Image

The loss of the irrepressible duo that was Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds within one day of each other was a surprise blow to both fans and the entertainment industry. Even now, it seems almost inconceivable that both daughter and mother are gone (though as it has been pointed out very on-brand for them). But long before this tragic double loss, a documentary was in the works to pay homage to the complicated, loving, messy relationship between Carrie Fisher and her mother.

Now, HBO has announced Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will debut on January 7, 2017 at 8/7c. Filmed last year, Bright Lights made its debut on the film festival circuit earlier this summer to rave reviews at Cannes, Telluride, and the New York Film Festival. Directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens, the 95-minute documentary uses interviews with Debbie, Carrie, and her brother Todd, along with clips and home movies to give audiences a peek behind the curtain at one of America’s most famous families.

From the HBO press release:

The story of a family’s complicated love, this documentary is an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity. Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, live in the same Beverly Hills compound. The 83-year-old grand dame still has a Las Vegas act, but performing is taking its toll. Carrie’s response is both hilarious and heart-rending.

If you need more of the Fisher/Reynolds brand of self-deprecating humor, HBO will also debut an encore presentation of Carrie Fisher’s autobiographical on-woman show Wishful Drinking on January 1, 2017 at 9/8c.