Ryan Murphy’s latest show, Feud: Bette and Joan, is the kickoff to potentially another long-running anthology series for the prolific creator, writer, and director. Ever since the announcement that the inaugural season would center around the notorious and lengthy feud between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, fans of the Golden Age of Hollywood have been clamoring for more details and a solid look at the series itself. Now that we have an extended trailer, excitement levels should be off the charts.

The trailer covers the filming of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, a classic film and the only project that Bette and Joan ever actually worked on together, as well as the behind the scenes drama of getting them both on board the movie, and the interpersonal relationships between the supporting characters like the studio heads and gossip writers circling the feuding duo. All of it looks magnificent, to put it simply.

Even better than this trailer may be the opening credits, which is a rare opening sequence that is longer than a few seconds and actually sets the tone of the show in a creative and captivating way. If you haven’t had the chance to watch those yet, cancel your plans for a few hours so you can watch them over and over again.



