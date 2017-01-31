HBO

Season seven of Game of Thrones hasn’t premiered yet — it doesn’t even have a premiere date, unless you believe the “leak” that says the season will begin on June 25 (considering it comes from IMDb, A Girl should know better) — but the spoiler-averse Maisie Williams is already talking about season eight.

The iBoy star told Time Out London about the “rumors that if you make it from season one to season eight there’s a tattoo that we all get. We’re all waiting to see if we do make it. I was lucky enough to be in season one, even the pilot episode. If I do make it to season eight I will get it. It would be rude not to!” Nearly half the characters from the pilot, including Ned and Cat Stark, two of the Stark boys, all three of the Baratheon kids, King Robert, and Khal Drogo, are dead, so it would be a major achievement for Arya, or anyone, to make it to season eight alive. Now, should she get a direwolf or pie tattoo…?

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. “It’s just kind of tumbling now,” Williams said about season seven. “We’ve come to the climax and it’s rolling down to the end… I really felt like at the end of last season everything was set up for how it was going to end. Every character came to a little junction in their lives. Now we’re all going to crash down together to however this show ends.” And how might the season end? “A huge cliffhanger.”