‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Maisie Williams And Sophie Turner Show Off Their Ned Stark Impressions For ‘Carpool Karaoke’

08.22.17

Game of Thrones superpals Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner have Ned Stark impressions to share. Very very silly Ned Stark impressions and bless them for it.

The actresses hit the road and a portion of the Disney musical songbook for an episode of Carpool Karaoke and Apple Music’s served up a lovely new preview to study. This new extended trailer has Williams and Turner reminiscing over how they used to channel Sean Bean’s Ned Stark for any regular ol’ sentence and it can really do wonders for The Lion King‘s “Hakuna Matata.” Somehow Sir Mix A Lot and Super Mario Bros. make their way into the proceedings and it’s a giggly good time.

The Williams & Turner episode premieres on Tuesday as does the Carpool Karaoke combo of Seth MacFarlane and Ariana Grande. The Apple Music version of the program was originally supposed to launch in April, but wound up getting delayed to an August debut. As long as there’s no shortage of celebrities that love duets (which there never will be), the program’s likely in safe hands for getting famous faces to cruise through town belting out a tune or six. Vin Diesel is waiting for that call, James Corden.

