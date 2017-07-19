‘Game Of Thrones’ Death Watch: Cersei Versus The World

HBO

The Game of Thrones Death Watch is a weekly roundup of who died and who looks like they might be headed for death, written by me, a person who has not read the books and will go a long, long way to make a very stupid joke. This is what we’re doing here. This is not science. Please do not yell at me

Season 7, Episode 1 – “Dragonstone”

Who Died This Week?

A few dozen Freys via poisoned wine

Game of Thrones, bless its heart, wasted no time in getting to the mass murder this season. We opened on a feast held by Walder Frey (“Walder Frey”) and within a few minutes all of his garbage sons were dead via poisoned wine and Arya had ripped off her disguise to reveal that it was she, not Walder Frey (because she had recently tricked the real Walder Frey into eating two of his other garbage sons and then slashed his throat), who had orchestrated their demise. Dudes were bleeding from their orifices and dropping left and right like sacks of mulch being heaved off a landscaping truck and we had yet to even see the opening credits. Game of Thrones is still and always be Game of Thrones. Never worry about that.

But all of this does bring up an interesting point: Before Arya went all Gene Parmesan and pulled off the Walder Frey face, she/he made reference to this feast being the second in the last fortnight. And that point brings up two interesting questions:

How much time transpired between Arya killing Walder Frey and Arya killing his sons?

Was… was Arya pretending to be Walder Frey that whole time?

The answer to the first question is “a period of time up to two weeks in length, depending how long it takes to gather ‘every Frey worth a damn.’” Probably something between one week and two, because if it was less than a week there would have been no need to use “fortnight.” Let’s peg it somewhere in there. I’ll go with, oh, let’s say 10 days.

And this is what makes the second question so fun. It means, unless she orchestrated some sort of ruse to explain his absence, Arya was running around pretending to be Walder Frey for 10 consecutive days to pull this off. Think about the amount of effort that went into that. She hadn’t even spent that much time around him. You ever see interviews with SNL cast members where they’re like “And then Seth came running in and told me I had to do an impression of Tony Blair the next day, so I watched YouTube clips for an hour and then threw something together”? This was probably like that, but she had to do it for 10 straight days and if she screwed up someone would have tried to kill her. This is fascinating to me.

In hindsight, I’m livid that the premiere gave us an extended poop montage instead of a montage of hilarity ensuing as a teenage girl pretended to be an evil elderly man. Over a year off and it couldn’t even give us that. Borderline disrespectful, in my opinion.

Whoever this guy is/was

“Good news, guys. I got a role on the most popular show on television!”

“That’s great news. Who are you playing?”

“A nude corpse on a slab who gets his gross inflamed guts pulled out while two nerds talk about books.”

“Oh. Well… congrats?”