07.24.17 3 hours ago 3 Comments

The shock of the second episode of Game of Thrones season seven, “Stormborn,” had barely worn off — the sex scene! the reunion! the big boat battle! — before viewers were already looking forward to next Sunday. In the preview for episode three, “The Queen’s Justice,” Euron rides through the streets of King’s Landing as a triumphant hero, Sansa walks through the godswood, and oh yeah, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow finally meet.

They’re arguably the show’s most popular characters, but the Mother of Dragons and the former-Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch have never interacted with each other. Heck, they weren’t even on the same continent until recently. Jon learns she’s in Dragonstone, home of a precious reserve of White Walker-slaying dragonglass, after Tyrion sends a note informing him, “All dwarfs are bastards in their father’s eyes.” It’s something he said to Jon in season one, before they traveled to Castle Black together. They have an outsider’s understanding of the world, and for the sake of the Seven Kingdoms, hopefully Tyrion can act as the bridge between Daenerys and Jon.

Ironically, it’s Dany who knows nothing about Jon Snow, nor should she. It wasn’t that long ago he was a dead bastard. Now he’s the King of the North who “sounds like quite a man,” according to the possible Princess That Was Promised. He is, and he’s also your nephew. But one thing at a time.

