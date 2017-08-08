There’s A New Most-Watched ‘Game Of Thrones’ Episode Ever

#Game of Thrones
08.08.17 43 mins ago

HBO

The Game of Thrones season seven premiere was seen live by 10.11 million viewers, a new peak for the biggest show on cable. Surely the record would stand until the season finale? Nope: the most recent episode, “The Spoils of War,” was even more popular, despite it leaking online a few days prior.

According to Watchers on the Wall, the original airing of Sunday’s episode (in which Daenerys went full Mother of Dragons) was watched by 10.17 million viewers. That doesn’t include everyone who watched it on DVR or streaming, or anyone who will catch a future airing this week. (It’s playing 23 hours a day on HBO 2 — the missing hour is an Arli$$ marathon.) For comparison’s sake, these are the ratings for the fourth episode from previous seasons:

Season 1: 2.45 million
Season 2: 3.65 million
Season 3: 4.87 million
Season 4: 6.95 million
Season 5: 6.82 million
Season 6: 7.82 million

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesNIELSEN RATINGS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP