The name of the book series is A Song of Ice and Fire, and while the TV show is quickly leaping ahead of the books, the theories and rumors have existed for years — Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow will band together to defeat the White Walkers. Jon Snow represents the cold north, the ice in the equation, and Dany is the embodiment of fire. Whether they’ll both hop hand in hand onto a dragon and soar north to The Wall is unknown, but with their relationship going frozen to lukewarm in the span of an episode, we’re now left wondering what’s next.
R+L=J is true and Jon Snow is a Targaryen, he just doesn’t know it. And considering Dany’s intense want for the Iron Throne, hearing that her claim as Queen is weaker than Jon’s is sure to be a blow to her (growing) ego. But the other wrinkle is the fact that this unknowing aunt and nephew might just decide it’s in their best interests to join their houses and take on the suddenly much more powerful Lannister and Greyjoy forces. And even if they find out they’re related, the Targaryen’s are all about keeping their bloodlines pure with some good old fashioned incest.
With the events of the episode it’s pretty evident that they will form some sort of alliance. The only question is will they go after the Lannisters or the white walkers first.
I was kinda expecting Tyrion to bring up the idea of a possible marriage pact between the two. Like Jon said the northern lords chose him to be their king because they believe in him, but if he did bend the knee to Daenerys they’d never follow him again. But if they entered into marriage as equals (she the Queen of the Iron throne, him the King in the North) with a joint rule of the seven kingdoms they’d be more willing to fall in line.