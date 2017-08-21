In one of the most spectacular displays of fast-travel that Game of Thrones has seen yet (elite crows can travel roughly 100 miles an hour it seems), Jon and his band of bastards and badasses were saved by Dany and her dragons just as the Night King was overwhelming the raiders of the north. As expected, the crew didn’t make it out completely unscathed.
The Night King Claims An Important Victim In An Emotional ‘Game Of Thrones’
Around The Web
There are 2 comments
It was kind of obvious what was gonna happen from the preview it was just a matter of who would survive. All and all it was pretty good but mostly low stakes. Next week will have the real meat of the season.
Deus ex dracarys.
Horribly written episode. Super exiting episode. Heart pounding. Bad dialogue. Queuing it up again. Can’t wait till next week.