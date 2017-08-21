The Night King Claims An Important Victim In An Emotional ‘Game Of Thrones’

#Daenerys Targaryen #Game of Thrones
08.20.17 32 mins ago 2 Comments

HBO

In one of the most spectacular displays of fast-travel that Game of Thrones has seen yet (elite crows can travel roughly 100 miles an hour it seems), Jon and his band of bastards and badasses were saved by Dany and her dragons just as the Night King was overwhelming the raiders of the north. As expected, the crew didn’t make it out completely unscathed.

Major spoilers

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daenerys Targaryen#Game of Thrones
TAGSDaenerys TargaryenDRAGONSgame of thrones

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 2 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP