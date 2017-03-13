Game Of Thrones Season 7: What We Know So Far

The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Showrunners Share Their Pick For Worst Scene In The Show’s History

Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.13.17

HBO

Instead of watching ice melt for an hour, Game of Thrones fans were treated to a panel with showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss and stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner on Sunday at SXSW. We already told you the series’ eighth and final season will only be six episodes and Ed Sheeran will guest star as, presumably, a Ginger Walker, but Benioff and Weiss also dropped another interesting tidbit: the worst scene on Game of Thrones.

It’s nothing controversial, like what happened to Sansa, or a radical departure from the books, or even from a recent episode — in fact, it took place during the first episode of the show, “Winter Is Coming” (which is also the only time the entire Stark family, and Jon and Theon, appeared together in one shot).

“There’s a scene in the pilot that might be the worst scene we’ve ever written — probably the most embarrassing — with the Stark boys and Jon Snow and Theon,” Benioff said. “They’re all shaving each other — like getting their haircut. And they were all shirtless, and it’s like, ‘Wait, why is this in here?’ And the only reason it was in there [is because there] was no continuity between scenes in the pilot where their beards are all different [due to how much the actors had grown from when the pilot first started shooting to when it was re-shot a year later]. And if you look closely, you could tell they were all flexing because they’re shirtless. They’re all flexing their abs.”

