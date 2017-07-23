There was a lot of speculation that the seventh season premiere of Game Of Thrones on HBO would also bring a long-awaited announcement from George R.R. Martin regarding the status of The Winds Of Winter, the next chapter in the A Song Of Ice And Fire series. It seemed like a good bet at the time, not because Martin gave any indication but because it seems it had been enough time to plausibly be finished with the novel. This would be why you can’t judge a book based on emoji from a nearly 20 year old blogging platform.
Martin took to his Livejournal account on Saturday afternoon and ended up providing the definitive answer on the current status of The Winds of Winter. If you were ready to camp out in anticipation of the book’s release this fall, you might want to hold off:
And, yes, I know you all want to know about THE WINDS OF WINTER too. I’ve seen some truly weird reports about WOW on the internet of late, by ‘journalists’ who make their stories up out of whole cloth. I don’t know which story is more absurd, the one that says the book is finished and I’ve been sitting on it for some nefarious reason, or the one that says I have no pages. Both ‘reports’ are equally false and equally moronic. I am still working on it, I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that’s all I care to say. Whether WINDS or the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD will be the first to hit the bookstores is hard to say at this juncture, but I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018… and who knows, maybe two. A boy can dream…
