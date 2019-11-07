The Funniest Shows On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Last Updated: November 7th

Comedy is one of the most personal genres of entertainment, as subjective and divisive as politics. Thank heavens, then, for the wide library of Netflix, which is here to service all of our laughter needs. Craving a traditional laugh-tracked sitcom? A more serious, single-cam series? A mockumentary? Done, done, and done. So here are the 15 funniest shows on Netflix streaming right now.

1. The Office (U.S.)

9 seasons, 201 episodes | IMDb: 8.8/10

While this The Office owes its existence to the original, this is a great example of the rare success of an American remake of a beloved British property. The U.K. version was the original cringe comedy, starring Ricky Gervais as clueless boss David Brent, whose desperate attempts at connecting with his underlings are a painful exercise in futility. Steve Carell plays his American counterpart, though his Michael Scott, while equally awkward, proves himself to be more sympathetic as time goes on. There are some who will never see the U.S. version as anything other than a pale imitation of its British predecessor, and it’s true that its overextended existence (it really should have ended when Carell departed in season seven) takes some of the shine out of the series. But both can and should be viewed on their own merits, and when enjoyed as such, have moments of equal, cringe-inducing brilliance. Unfortunately, the U.S. version is the only one on Netflix right now.

2. Parks and Recreation

7 seasons, 125 episodes | IMDb: 8.6/10

The idealism of longtime public servant Leslie Knope can seem a little hard to swallow in these post-2016 election times, but that’s precisely why we need Parks and Rec: Leslie’s optimism makes us believe that government – and life itself – can truly be good if you stand by your work and imbue everything you do with passion (and an undying hunger for waffles). And if you aren’t ready to adopt such a sunny disposition for yourself just yet, you can always look for distraction and a laugh in a classic like “Flu Season.” Or “Lil’ Sebastian.” Or “The Debate.” Or “Halloween Surprise.” Or any number of episodes populated by the hilarious, delightfully demented residents of Pawnee (Perd Hapley, Joan Callamezzo, Ethel Beavers, and so many more) and the stacked cast of regulars populating the Parks Department (Chris Pratt, the MVP of non-sequiturs and pratfalls; Jim O’Heir, the perennially upbeat punching bag Jerry/Larry/Terry/Garry). And if nothing else, Parks gave us Ron Swanson, a pyramid of greatness unto himself. You had us at “meat tornado.”

3. Arrested Development

5 seasons, 91 episodes | IMDb: 8.8/10

Setting aside its disjointed fourth season (a divisive effort that’s best viewed as its own entity), Arrested Development is a modern comedy classic, a screwball farce masquerading as a mockumentary about an inherently unlikable clan of rich folks who are as out of touch (how much could a banana cost – ten dollars?) as they are dysfunctional (Motherboy XXX). When patriarch George Sr. is arrested for fraud, it sends the clueless Bluths into a tailspin, desperately trying to cling to their remaining cash and the last vestiges of their lavish lifestyle, propping up the illusion (tricks are something a whore does for money) in increasingly ridiculous ways (and prompting increasingly exasperated commentary from narrator Ron Howard). Breakfast Family may be the most important thing, but when it’s populated with hop-ons, nevernudes who blue themselves, and Franklin the puppet, can you blame Michael for continuously threatening to bail on his? Fortunately, you won’t have any reservations about sticking with the Bluths, especially since the first three seasons – and their intricate, carefully plotted jokes – reward multiple viewings.

4. The Good Place

3 seasons, 37 episodes | IMDb: 8.2/10

Michael Schur (The Office, Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) steps away from his usual workplace sitcom for this afterlife comedy, which focuses on Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), who finds herself in “the good place” after her life comes to an end. Though told this is because she’s led a good, altruistic life, Eleanor knows she’s pretty much a terrible person and is only in this utopia because of its architect’s (Ted Danson) mistake. With this limitless, fictional world, Schur is able to take chances and create a truly goofy show that still deals with morality and other philosophical issues. While the first season is great, a spoiler-filled twist really opens up the show’s potential in its second season.

5. Bojack Horseman

6 seasons, 76 episodes | IMDb: 8.6/10

BoJack Horseman might originally turn off viewers in its first few episodes due to its silliness. But it gets deeper than a show about a horse-man and fellow animal-people should get, getting very real and very depressing in some spots. But there’s always a layer of comedy woven into its intricate plots that are only heightened by the sadness. After all, there’s a recurring character named ‘Vincent Adultman’ who is very clearly a few young children stacked up inside a trench coat. That’s the kind of show we’re dealing with here.

6. Schitt’s Creek

5 seasons, 66 episodes | IMDb: 8.2/10

Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara star in this Canadian sitcom about a wealthy family forced to scale down their extravagant lifestyle with hilarious results. Levy plays Johnny Rose, a rich video-store magnate who loses his fortune when his business manager fails to pay his taxes. O’Hara plays his wife, Moira, a former soap opera star who, along with her husband and their two pampered children, must move to a town called Schitt’s Creek. Johnny bought the town as a joke when the family had more money than they could spend, but now, the town and its residents serve as a comedic wake-up call for a guy who has problems rooting himself in reality. Levy is brilliant in this thing and it’s a damn shame the show is so overlooked by American audiences. Let’s change that.