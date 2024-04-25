After winning his Oscar for Oppenheimer, it would not be out of character for Cillian Murphy to retreat back to his native home of Ireland and spend the rest of his year whittling a decorative flute out of a small tree. But, despite his explosive year, he isn’t giving up on the highly-anticipated Peaky Blinders movie, which is set to go into production this fall. So at least Murphy will have a nice quiet summer, as opposed to last year.

Creator and writer Steven Knight has confirmed that Murphy is on board with the movie based on the popular drama, which concluded two years ago.

“It’s gonna happen. It’s gonna happen this September,” Knight told NME of the feature film. “I’m just doing the final polishes, which will continue up until the day before we start shooting. But we’re there. We’ve got everything sorted, we’ve got all the commitments we need, we are ready to go,” he added. While the entire cast has not been revealed, Murphy has been ready and willing to return to the Peaky world.

In terms of story, Knight hasn’t dropped any plot points, but promises that the team is pulling out all of the stops. “I think the film is gonna be a step up again, and it’s gonna be great that Peaky fans can meet in one place and watch it. The budget will be bigger, but also because we know we’re ending this chapter, we’re all going to try to do our best. Cillian [Murphy] is really up for it. So I can’t wait for it to start shooting.”

Even though Murphy is a big-time Oscar winner, Knight revealed that the actor has still maintained excitement to reprise his role of Tom Shelby. “Isn’t it amazing? I’m so pleased for him because he deserves it. After every award that he won, he would text and say, ‘I really can’t wait to be doing Peaky.’ Confirming that none of this was going to change what we’re going to do next.”

(Via NME)