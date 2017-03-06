Netflix

Whether fans are looking forward to another round with the girls de Gilmore or not, Netflix could be putting another season of the beloved show back into the world sooner rather than later. Fresh off the Thanksgiving release of the revival series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which debuted to a mixed response from critics and fans alike, reports are now surfacing that Netflix head Ted Sarandos is already exploring whether or not it makes sense for the streaming service to order another season of the show. According to THR, over the weekend Sarandos spoke to UK press about the possibility of more of the show, saying

“We hope [there are more installments]. We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped…the worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more, and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that.”

Some fans were satisfied with the ending, which finds [SPOILER ALERT] Rory Gilmore pregnant with her ex-boyfriend’s child and looking at a life as a single mom, similar to her own mother’s adventures with her in the original series. Others, who as Sarandos noted had waited many years for the show’s creator Amy Sherman-Palladino to get to wrap up the show in the way she originally intended, didn’t like the reveal as much and would rather that just be it rather than taking another trip back to Stars Hollows.

The conversations about bringing the show back seem to be in very early stages, and based on the cast’s limited availability to film as a group for the first revival (the reason Melissa McCarthy was only in a few short scenes) and the juggling of contracts, there is still a long way to go before the final decision is made.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)