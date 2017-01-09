Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The more time you spend on the internet, the more popular HBO’s Girls seems. The series’ highest-rated episode was seen by only a scratch over one million viewers, but you’d think Girls was pulling in Game of Thrones numbers by how many times it’s been “story-slammed,” for being too white, for being too naked, for being too Lena Dunham. The fact that it’s turned into a fine little coming-of-age show — with one especially spectacular episode — is secondary to the controversy, but it shouldn’t be. To still be calling out Dunham for the “voice of my generation” line in the pilot is to miss the point of Girls entirely.

Besides, that episode was five years ago. Adam Driver wasn’t Kylo Ren yet; he wasn’t even the “OH NO!” guy from Inside Llewyn Davis. Driver barely appears in the trailer for the sixth and final season of Girls — he’s been busy working with Martin Scorsese, Jim Jarmusch, Rian Johnson, and Steven Soderbergh — but the rest of the cast is front and center, including the titular girls.

Marnie is still a mess, Shoshanna is still trying to figure out what to do with her life after leaving Japan, and everyone still hates Jessa. As for Hannah, it looks like she’s finally ready to admit some of her (many) problems. “I’m mentally ill, I’m overweight, I isolate people,” she confesses. “Why can’t somebody tell me exactly what to do in a way that makes it seem like it’s my idea.” She also says, “I don’t give a sh*t about anything, but I simultaneously have opinions about everything,” so maybe she’s not quite there yet.

You only have 10 episodes left to “fix” yourself, Hannah. No rush.