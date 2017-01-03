HBO

Lena Dunham’s latest controversy notwithstanding, the next and final season of HBO’s Girls is shaping up to be a good one. To commemorate Girls‘ conclusion, series executive producer Jenni Konner discussed the show with the cast for Glamour magazine‘s “exit interview.” Among other things, they reveled in the one time Jemima Kirke (Jessa) tried to quit mere days before season two, and co-star Adam Driver’s physical prowess.

The first item came to the fore when Kirke described season two as being “traumatic” for her and everyone else, especially since she “was a bit of a tyrant.” Dunham took the bait and brought up the reason why season two was so traumatic:

LENA: I think it’s time for us to disclose to the world that, like, three days before season two, Jemima tried to quit. [Laughter.] JEMIMA: Yeah. My sense of who I was and what I wanted was really thin. I really wasn’t sure what the f-ck I was doing. LENA: I remember being in a cab. And Jemima called me. She was like, “I have to tell you something. It’s not a big deal. I don’t want you to freak out. I want to quit the show.”

As for Driver’s aforementioned “physical prowess,” Kirke and Dunham quickly got over the former’s season two drama when the subject of their male co-star’s ability to lift them up into the air came up:

JEMIMA: My best day was the day that I experienced what it’s like to be picked up [in the air] by Adam Driver. [Laughter.] LENA: I like it too. Adam Driver cradled me like a motherf-cking baby for, like, eight takes, and I won’t lie, it felt good.

Along with Konner, Kirke and Dunham proceeded to celebrate the fact they could “reduce men to vaults.” Or as Dunham clarified the matter, a “hot-ass future-Oscar-winning vault.” It all sounds nice in a way, though whether or not their preferred mode of flattery for Driver earned them any Kylo Ren action figures for Christmas remains to be seen.

The sixth and final season of Girls premieres Sunday, February 12 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

(Via Glamour)