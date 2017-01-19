Getty Image

Despite FX CEO John Landgraf’s credible worry that the television landscape will be littered with Netflix original series by 2020, Amazon Prime is doing a pretty decent job on its own. Especially now that they’ve just announced a green light for author Neil Gaiman’s long-promised adaptation of the apocalyptic farce Good Omens, a 1990 novel Gaiman co-wrote with Terry Pratchett.

According to an official press release, the series will premiere in 2018 and will consist of six one-hour episodes written by Gaiman, who will also serve as showrunner. BBC Worldwide is co-producing the production with Amazon, who will distribute all six episodes.

“Almost thirty years ago, Terry Pratchett and I wrote the funniest novel we could about the end of the world, populated with angels and demons, not to mention an eleven-year old Antichrist, witchfinders and the four horsepeople of the Apocalypse,” Gaiman said in a statement. “It became many people’s favourite book. Three decades later, it’s going to make it to the screen. I can’t think of anyone we’d rather make it with than BBC Studios, and I just wish Sir Terry were alive to see it.”

Along with Gaiman, Doctor Who‘s Caroline Skinner and Fleabag‘s Chris Sussman will serve as executive producers on Good Omens.