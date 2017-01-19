Despite FX CEO John Landgraf’s credible worry that the television landscape will be littered with Netflix original series by 2020, Amazon Prime is doing a pretty decent job on its own. Especially now that they’ve just announced a green light for author Neil Gaiman’s long-promised adaptation of the apocalyptic farce Good Omens, a 1990 novel Gaiman co-wrote with Terry Pratchett.
According to an official press release, the series will premiere in 2018 and will consist of six one-hour episodes written by Gaiman, who will also serve as showrunner. BBC Worldwide is co-producing the production with Amazon, who will distribute all six episodes.
“Almost thirty years ago, Terry Pratchett and I wrote the funniest novel we could about the end of the world, populated with angels and demons, not to mention an eleven-year old Antichrist, witchfinders and the four horsepeople of the Apocalypse,” Gaiman said in a statement. “It became many people’s favourite book. Three decades later, it’s going to make it to the screen. I can’t think of anyone we’d rather make it with than BBC Studios, and I just wish Sir Terry were alive to see it.”
Along with Gaiman, Doctor Who‘s Caroline Skinner and Fleabag‘s Chris Sussman will serve as executive producers on Good Omens.
Join The Discussion: Log In With