Everything is great, because NBC’s The Good Place is back tonight. It’s not a moment too soon, either, considering where season one left off. I won’t reveal specifics if you’re not caught up (please watch it on Netflix, or buy the DVD, or invite Ted Danson over to your house — I’m sure he’ll accept the invitation), but the finale was excellent. And season two is just as, well, good.

But back to the finale: creator Michael Schur (a.k.a. Ken Tremendous) informed Kristen Bell and Ted Danson where The Good Place was heading when he pitched them the show, but “I decided not to tell any of the other actors for a while,” he told us. “I struggled with that, because I felt they had a right to know as well, but on the other hand: the fact that they did not know, and thus were only acting their scripted intentions, kept everything pure and simple.” Schur added, “Toward the end of the year we all gathered and I filled them in. Kristen actually took a video of them as I pitched the twist. It’s pretty great.”

You can watch Bell’s video above. Schur must have felt like Ted Danson when he saw William Jackson Harper, Manny Jacinto, D’Arcy Carden, and Jameela Jamil’s reactions.

