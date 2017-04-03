Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

WonderCon took place in Anaheim last weekend, and Gotham held a panel with several of the actors and executive producer Danny Cannon in attendance. They screened the first five minutes of the next episode, “How The Riddler Got His Name”, along with the teaser trailer above, in which we start to see Bruce (David Mazouz) heading down the road to becoming Batman with a little encouragement from the recently-cast Ra’s Al Ghul (Game Of Thrones alum Alexander Siddig). Then again, we don’t know how much of that footage is Bruce and how much of it is his pain-impervious doppelganger who escaped from Indian Hill. (Yeah, Batman seems to have a clone. This show is bonkers.)

David Mazouz teased Bruce’s transformation over this last half of season three, telling the WonderCon audience:

“Bruce will go through a major transformation in these last eight episodes of the season, and it will result in him making a decision that he’s been searching for, for a very long time. It will be the most important decision of his life. He is going to live out the reason he was created, and it will have very bad consequences for Bruce — catastrophic consequences. I don’t want to give away too much, but it’s not going to be pretty.”

Bruce isn’t the only one going through a transformation. Selena Kyle (Camren Bicondova) is on the way to becoming Catwoman, and she may have a little help from Barbara Kean (Erin Richards) and Tabitha Galivan (Jessica Lucas). Executive producer Danny Cannon explained, “I always love that concept of a female-only gang. I think that’s something we’re really going to explore.”

Also on the theme of transformation, Riddler (Cory Michael Smith) has passed the point of no return, and now he’s living that thug life. Smith told the audience, “Edward, his opportunity to be a good person and live a normal life is passed. He knows that his destiny is to wreak havoc.” Maybe he’ll even finally get that cane.

Gotham returns Monday, April 24th, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

