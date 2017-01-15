Could This Breaking Bad Theory Be True? | In Theory

Giancarlo Esposito Confirms His Return As Gus Fring On ‘Better Call Saul’ By Sealing The Deal With Chicken

Author Profile Picture
Trending Editor
01.14.17

AMC

Most knew that Giancarlo Esposito would be making some sort of appearance in Better Call Saul season three after AMC released their upbeat tease for Los Pollos Hermanos earlier in the week. Now it can be confirmed thanks to the actor’s appearance at the show’s TCA 2017 panel, handing out some Pollos Hermanos chicken for those in attendance. It’s a welcome sight for fans of Breaking Bad and the Bob Odenkirk-led prequel, mostly because it gives us a chance to see what led to that point where Fring meets Walter White near the end of season two. While we know Walter White’s story from start to finish, the details for Fring still leave room for exploration according to Esposito:

“I had to remind myself in coming back to be really present with the character, and that in this time, he’s more immature. He’s still finding his way… So I’m excited to be back. Certainly, Vince has described to me a situation where Gus is a very cagey character…he was a guy who wanted revenge, a guy who wanted to create a business, but he was also a guy who was very caring with his people. So I want to see where we go with it, and sometimes it’s more exciting to have a character who’s more mysterious.”

TAGSBETTER CALL SAULBREAKING BADGIANCARLO ESPOSITOGUS FRING
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 day ago 28 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 6 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP