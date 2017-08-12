With revival fever in the air, particularly at NBC, any and all past shows with some following seem ripe for a return. This includes Hannibal apparently, with Bryan Fuller marking the end of the two-year waiting period for the rights to the characters to open up in order to start shopping the show around for a possible revival. That doesn’t mean it is happening and Fuller is too busy with American Gods and a dozen other things at the moment to really jump into details, but Martha De Laurentiis is indeed starting those “conversations” about possibly bringing the show back from its television grave.
If it is to be believed and if thing were to work out, we could possibly get to see Fuller’s idea for a fourth season play out. Everybody involved seemed on board when Fuller mentioned it to Mick Garris on his podcast back in May, but there’s nothing certain about revivals and plans when it comes to television. Look at what Fuller went through with Star Trek: Discovery:
“I have conversations with (Hannibal executive producer) Martha De Laurentiis. I have conversations with Mads and Hugh. We’re are all excited about the prospect of returning to the story. There’s some hurdles to get through… [But] I just had a great idea for season 4. There’s an interesting next chapter in the relationship between Will Graham and Hannibal Lecter that would be fascinating to unpack. I’ve shared it with the gentlemen and they’re both keen on it.”
