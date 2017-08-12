NBC

With revival fever in the air, particularly at NBC, any and all past shows with some following seem ripe for a return. This includes Hannibal apparently, with Bryan Fuller marking the end of the two-year waiting period for the rights to the characters to open up in order to start shopping the show around for a possible revival. That doesn’t mean it is happening and Fuller is too busy with American Gods and a dozen other things at the moment to really jump into details, but Martha De Laurentiis is indeed starting those “conversations” about possibly bringing the show back from its television grave.

Conversations couldn't start until 2 years after the final airing of season 3. @neoprod has started those conversations. This takes time. — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) August 9, 2017

If it is to be believed and if thing were to work out, we could possibly get to see Fuller’s idea for a fourth season play out. Everybody involved seemed on board when Fuller mentioned it to Mick Garris on his podcast back in May, but there’s nothing certain about revivals and plans when it comes to television. Look at what Fuller went through with Star Trek: Discovery: