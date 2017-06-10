Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Adam West’s passing has been heartbreaking news for fans of all generations. It’s also provided the subsequent opportunity to reflect on the joy and inspiration we’ve gotten from TV’s Batman emeritus, Quahog mayor and man of criminally underrated charm and panache. His status as an American pop culture icon (and one with unmistakable voice at that) is not up for debate. Adam West was that level of an entertainer.

Following the news that West had passed on at age 88 after a brief battle with leukemia, reaction began to swell online with heartfelt tributes from fans, friends and anyone that’s ever been snared in by the actor’s unique charisma.

“Farewell Adam West. You were MY Batman.” wrote Baby Driver director Edgar Wright on Twitter. “Such a super funny, cool, charismatic actor. Loved the show as a kid, still love the show now. POW!”

Farewell Adam West. You were MY Batman. Such a super funny, cool, charismatic actor. Loved the show as a kid, still love the show now. POW! pic.twitter.com/6QAZnOhtMs — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 10, 2017

“#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I’m so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans.” shared Mark Hamill.

#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/Bu0OOaRgX9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 10, 2017

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane shared an absolutely touching statement celebrating West’s talent for comedy and his incredible impact as a person.

The tributes, as you might expect, have been flooding in with each passing hour.